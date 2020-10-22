Hannah Ann Sluss: I’m Attracted to ‘Hot’ Guys With ‘No Personality’

Owning up to her flaws! Hannah Ann Sluss is still looking for love, but her taste in men might be keeping her from finding The One.

The Bachelor alum, 24, opened up about her struggles on the dating scene during the Thursday, October 22, episode of the “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” podcast. Sluss revealed the last time she went on a date was in May, adding that it was a “disaster” trying to connect with the person.

“I can’t find anyone that’s interesting,” she told cohosts Tayshia Adams and Joe Amabile. “I feel like I’m an easy person to have a conversation with but, I feel like I just like the guys that are really hot that have no personality. And then I’m just sitting there just, like, talking to myself.”

Earlier this year, Sluss was introduced to Bachelor Nation when she competed for Peter Weber‘s affections on season 24 of The Bachelor. The pilot, 29, proposed to her during the March finale, but fans learned that Weber called off their engagement shortly before the show started airing in January. The Virginia native explained he still had lingering feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett, whom he reunited with during the live finale special. However, the pair called it quits two days later.

After the finale aired in March, Weber moved on with Kelley Flanagan, who finished in fifth place on the show.

Last month, Sluss told Us Weekly that she thinks her relationship with Weber would have been successful if things played out differently.

“I think if we would have made it through, you know, the first year, I think we would have made it. I don’t know, I think that’s just me being positive,” she said in September. “The show is just really stressful, especially having to watch all that back. I feel like we would have made it through that, we would have definitely gotten married and made it through it because we both have family values, but I think sometimes it’s not about meeting the right person, sometimes it’s about the right time and place.”

Sluss added, “We just weren’t at the right time or place. And we’re not the right people for each other either, but you know what I mean.”

Although the model didn’t find love on The Bachelor, she would consider taking her chances as the Bachelorette.

“It all just depends on where I’m at in life,” she told Us. “I haven’t given up on love, I truly believe there’s someone out there for me, and I’m excited to meet them. I don’t know how we’ll meet them. But I know I’ll meet them and it might be in front of everyone else to see again, who knows, but not another national TV breakup.”