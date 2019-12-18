



Harry Styles may be on good terms with his ex Kendall Jenner , but he still had an adorably awkward reaction after Ellen DeGeneres brought up the model in a new interview.

“So when you hosted [The Late Late Show] for James Corden, your guests were Tracee Ellis Ross and Kendall Jenner. And you and Kendall are really good friends now, right?” the talk show host, 61, asked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, December 18.

“Yeah, we’ve been friends for a while now, yeah,” the “Adore You” singer, 25, responded as he reached down and scratched his leg. “For, like, several years, yeah.”

When DeGeneres pointed out that “it’s sweet y’all are still really good friends,” Styles replied with a simple, “Yeah” in a higher pitch than his usual speaking voice. The comedian imitated him, making the former One Direction member smile and stumble over his words a bit. “Yeah, I think so. Right?” he said with a laugh.

After a brief pause in the conversation, Styles darted his eyes around the room and blurted out, “OK!” He then reached for a coffee mug on the table and took a quick gulp as the audience chuckled.

The Dunkirk actor guest-hosted The Late Late Show With James Corden on December 10 and played a round of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” with Jenner, 24. At one point during the game, she asked him, “Which songs on your last album were about me?” To avoid answering the question, he ate cod sperm.

The former couple were briefly linked in late 2013 and sparked reconciliation rumors two years later after a cozy trip to Anguilla. Styles later dated model Camille Rowe, while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had an on-off relationship with NBA player Ben Simmons.

“Harry and Kendall are great friends and always have been,” a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “They don’t get to spend a lot of time together, but when they do, they always have a blast. It’s an easy, super chill friendship.”

Styles’ new album, Fine Line, is rumored to be inspired by his 2018 breakup with Rowe, 33, and even includes a voicemail from her. He told DeGeneres on Wednesday that he writes music “from personal experience,” so the record is “definitely about what I was going through at the time.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings.