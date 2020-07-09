This is what dreams are made of! Harry Styles is helping fans everywhere get some well-needed shut-eye through his soothing new bedtime story.

The “Watermelon Sugar” crooner, 26, teamed up with the Calm app to read a story titled “Dream With Me.” Styles’ 30-minute effort is designed to relax users and allow them to fall asleep.

In a statement, Styles explained why the endeavor was so important for him to be a part of. “Sleep and meditation are a huge part of my routine, whether I’m at home, in the studio, or out on the road,” the English star told Us Weekly. “Rest and recovery is as important as doing the work.”

Styles continued, “Finding a balance has been endlessly beneficial to both my physical and mental health. It’s changed my life. I’m so happy to be collaborating with Calm at a time when the world needs all the healing it can get. Treat people with kindness.”

The former One Direction member joins Calm’s growing list of celebrity storytime narrators, including Kelly Rowland, Matthew McConaughey and Laura Dern. Speaking on Styles’ compatibility specifically, Calm cofounder and co-CEO Michael Acton Smith said in a statement that Styles’ “mellifluous voice is the perfect tonic to calm a racing mind.”

Calm first teased the collaboration via social media on Monday, July 6. The app released a video clip that featured tweets from fans pleading for a story read by Styles. The brief clip concluded with the “Lights Up” crooner introducing himself.

Last November, Styles opened up about the importance of prioritizing one’s well-being while promoting his most recent album, Fine Line. At the time, he revealed why he started going to therapy.

“I think for a really long time, especially when I started coming to California, there was a big thing for me where I felt like everyone went to therapy,” he told Zane Lowe in an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio. “And I think for a long time I was like, ‘I don’t need that. You know, it’s very like British way of looking at it, I think.”

The X Factor U.K. alum continued, “When you’re trying to make music, it’s so navel-gazing. Making an album, I feel like, is the most self-indulgent time you can think of really. Because you’re just like, ‘How do I feel about this?’ I think with the therapy thing, I just realized I was just getting in my own way.”

Styles’ “Dream With Me” story was released onto the Calm app on Wednesday, July 8.