Harries, this is not a drill — a dream job has come to Harry Styles’ hometown of Holmes Chapel, England.

Holmes Chapel Partnership, a community-run organization, announced in a recent newsletter that job openings are available for fans interested in giving tours of the English village that the singer, 30, once called home.

“Even during the wet winter months, Harries have continued to visit, braving muddy banks and wet fields to pay homage at Harry’s Wall,” the organization’s chairman, Peter Whiers, wrote. “Local businesses have seized the opportunity to cater to these visitors, with references to Harry in various locations around the village. But it is time for us to elevate our offerings and ensure that visitors have a truly memorable experience in the village which we are proud to call our own.”

Dubbed Harry’s Home Village, the tour will be led by guides who are ideally 16 or older — though seniors are welcome to take part — and can “confidently lead a group with enthusiasm, whilst being organized, punctual and patient.”

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online for the job, which promises flexible working hours and “competitive” compensation. “If you’re ready to combine your love for Harry Styles with a rewarding job as a tour guide in Holmes Chapel, apply now,” the posting reads.

Tours will officially begin in June. Popular landmarks for fans in Holmes Chapel include Mandeville’s, the bakery where Styles worked as a teen, and Twemlow Viaduct, the location of the singer’s first kiss. Fortune City Restaurant, the local dining spot where Styles took his now-ex Taylor Swift, is another well-trodden location.

Styles’ mom, Anne Twist, still lives in Holmes Chapel and told the Daily Mail in April 2023 that the As It Was singer is quick to “open the fridge” as soon as he returns home. Twist added, “We’re all close, it’s just geography. We all see each other when we can.”

The family has plenty to celebrate these days with the recent birth of Gemma Styles’ baby girl. On February 23, the pop star’s older sibling announced via Instagram that she and longtime partner Michal Mlynowski became first-time parents.

“👋🏻 Hello from maternity leave! Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family 🫶🏻,” Gemma, 33, captioned the post. “I know that this news can be difficult for many people and I’m sending you lots of love 🤍.”

Gemma shared two black-and-white photos with her little one. The first image featured Gemma and Mlynowski walking outside with the baby strapped to Mlynowski’s chest. The second photo showed Gemma cradling the newborn in her arms.

The couple have been together since 2015. Mlynowski was first introduced to fans when One Direction performed at the Apple Music Festival in September of that year.

“I’m sorry if I seem a little distracted, my sister’s on a date and I’m trying to keep an eye on it,” Harry quipped to the crowd at the time. “They’re up there somewhere. … So just please behave yourselves, it’s disgusting.”