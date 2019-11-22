Avoiding the spotlight? Harry Styles is a sex symbol to many, but if you ask him, he’ll reject the title completely.

“So uncomfortable. Honestly, I’d say I try and think about it as little as possible, because it’s a very strange, dynamic thing,” Styles, 25, told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in a new interview on Friday, November 22. “It’s also, like, a weird thing to think of about yourself.”

Part of the reason the “Sign of the Times” singer gets a little weirded out by fans talking about his sex symbol status and his sex life is because it was an off-limits topic for much of his career.

“I think the thing about sex in general is it used to feel so much more taboo for me. Even, like, when we were in the band,” he said mentioning his One Direction days. “The thought of people thinking that I had sex was like, ‘Oh no, that’s crazy. What if they know?’”

Despite being coy about his sex appeal to fans, Styles previously told Rolling Stone that his new record is all about “having sex and feeling sad.” In fact, fans of the English crooner have speculated that the new track, “Watermelon Sugar,” is about the “joys of mutually appreciated oral pleasure” to which Styles told Lowe, 46, “Is that what it’s about?”

Following his time as a boy band member, the artist admitted that he’s changed a lot as a musician and an individual. He even started experimenting with drugs once the band took their hiatus in 2015.

“When I was in the band, it was like, to me, it felt like it was so much bigger than any of us that I kind of felt like, ‘I’m not going to be the one who f–ks it up,’” he revealed in the Apple Music interview. “So I was like, ‘Now is the time in my life when you probably go out and experiment and do this and you take this and you do that and that’s what you do with your friends.’ So, I was like, ‘I’m not going to do any of that stuff.”

Musically, the Dunkirk actor has transformed as well. With his second solo album, Fine Line, he said, “I wanted to feel a lot freer and just more joyful and honest.” His main goal with this record was to “feel a little less guarded with stuff.”

He added: “With this one, I just wanted to have fun.”

Fine Line is set to be released on December 13.