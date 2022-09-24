Don’t worry darling, their relationship is doing just fine. As Harry Styles completed his Madison Square Garden residency and celebrated Don’t Worry Darling’s release, the rock star and his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, enjoyed a hot-and-heavy date night.

During a romantic Thursday, September 22, outing in New York City, the twosome were spotted making out in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Wilde, 38, sported a pair of dark-wash jeans and a black sweater as she wrapped her arms around her beau, 28. Styles, for his part, opted for a pair of dark slacks and a cream-colored jacket with an illustration of a peach on the back.

Hours earlier, the England native completed his impressive 15-night concert residency at MSG where Wilde was spotted dancing in the crowd.

“Love On Tour. New York City XV. September 2022,” the “Kiwi” singer gushed via Instagram after the show concluded, in which the stadium had surprised him with a banner lauding his musical achievement. “Thank you, MSG. Thank you, NYC.”

Styles and Wilde were first linked in January 2021 after connecting on the set of her directorial Don’t Worry Darling, which was released in theaters on Friday, September 23. Since then, the pair have kept their blossoming love story low-key.

“I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively,” Styles told Rolling Stone in an interview published last month. “There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”

He added at the time: “When I’m working, I work really hard, and I think I’m really professional. Then when I’m not, I’m not. I’d like to think I’m open, and probably quite stubborn, too, and willing to be vulnerable. I can be selfish sometimes, but I’d like to think that I’m a caring person.”

While the X Factor alum and the Booksmart director try to keep their relationship private, a source gave Us Weekly an exclusive update earlier this month.

“Harry and Olivia have talked engagement, but they’re in no rush to get engaged,” the insider told Us in September, noting that while Styles “wants children of his own one day,” he’s not in a rush to get married and start a family. “Harry and Olivia have been looking at property in London together and want to find a place of their own in LA.”

Wilde, for her part, shares 8-year-old son Otis and 5-year-old daughter Daisy with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, whom she split from in November 2020. Daisy even scored a cameo in Don’t Worry Darling opposite her mom and Styles’ Jack.

“[That] is my real daughter, that’s Daisy and she was very good at playing my daughter,” the O.C. alum said during a Wednesday, September 21, appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “She was wonderful.”

She continued: “It was really great to have her there. I really love that she was seeing me in that light, like, I thought, ‘Oh good, somewhere subconsciously this is seeping in that her mother is in charge and is supported by this awesome crew.’”