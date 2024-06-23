Harry Styles is past due on his payment in the form of a Kit Kat for a painting by comedian Joe Lycett.

“Harry Styles bought a painting off me and has not paid his invoice! OK, first, a recap: last year, I did this painting of Harry Styles where I replaced his head with an egg,” Lycett explained in a Saturday, June 22, TikTok video. “Unbelievably, he loved it so much that he asked me to buy it.”

The painting was a take on David Hockney’s 2023 portrait of Styles, 30, where the singer sat on a chair in a yellow and red cardigan. In Lycett’s version, however, Styles’ head was in the shape of an egg.

In the video, Lycett displayed an Instagram direct message from Styles, which read, “I think it’s incredibly important that I purchase this portrait from you. If you’d ever consider parting with this masterpiece, I’d like to hang it in my home immediately. Hope you’ve been well. H.”

Lycett explained that he and the former One Director band member agreed Styles would pay “the very reasonable price of £6 and a Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter” in exchange for the painting. In another screenshot of their correspondence via Instagram, Styles allegedly hearted the message agreeing upon their decision.

“So I sent the painting to the address that he provided, obviously I looked it up on Zoopla,” Lycett said before showing a snap of the painting inside a box and a certificate of authenticity. “And I put an invoice in there with a reminder that payment was now due and finally, after quite a lot of nudging, something arrived.”

In the video, Lycett sat outside while opening the package allegedly sent by the “Sign of the Times” singer. As Lycett opened the mail, he found a letter and monetary payment inside.

“Joe, it is with tremendous… something, that I attach six pounds and a Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter,” Lycett read. “Thank you, a pleasure. H.”

Much to Lycett’s dismay, there was no Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter enclosed.

“Harry has now entirely stopped responding to me,” Lycett said, before showing a screenshot of their DMs where it said the message had been “seen” by Styles. “God, I feel like Zayn [Malik]. What do I do? What does the note say and where is my Kit Kat?”

Lycett captioned the post, “Harry Styles seemingly can’t shell out for a Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter. It’s not the same as it was…”