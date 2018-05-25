Harvey Weinstein Turns Himself in to Authorities on Sexual Assault Charges

Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to authorities on Friday, May 25, following a months-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the NYPD into allegations of sexual misconduct made against him. The disgraced Hollywood producer, 66, surrendered around 7 a.m.

Weinstein has been charged with rape in the first and third degrees, as well as Criminal Sexual Act in the first degree, for forcible sexual acts against two women in 2013 and 2004, respectively. He was processed, fingerprinted and had a mugshot taken. He will post $1 million bail and will be released with an electronic monitor. He also agreed to not travel beyond New York and Connecticut.

“Today’s charges reflect significant progress in this active, ongoing investigation,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. said in a statement after Weinstein surrendered on Friday. “I thank the brave survivors who have come forward, and my Office’s prosecutors who have worked tirelessly on this investigation. I would also like to thank Commissioner James O’Neill and our dedicated partners at the NYPD. We urge additional survivors and others with relevant information to call our Sex Crimes Hotline at 212-335-9373.”

Weinstein’s lawyer Benjamin Brafman spoke out following the ruling. “Mr. Weinstein intends to enter a plea of not guilty. He intends to seek quickly to dismiss these charges. They believe they are constitutionally flawed and are nonfactual and at the end of the process, Mr. Weinstein will be exonerated,” he said. When asked how Weinstein is doing, he added: “As well as can be expected when you are accused of a crime that you vehemently deny you’ve committed.”

Sexual harassment and assault allegations made against Weinstein first surfaced in investigative pieces by The New York Times and The New Yorker in October 2017. Since then, more than 80 women have come forward with their own experiences.

“I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then,” the Oscar winner said in a statement at the time. “I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office — or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed. I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment.” His spokesperson Sallie Hofmeister would go on to state that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.” Weinstein would later check himself into rehab in Arizona.

Some stars who have shared their stories include Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek, Kate Beckinsale, Uma Thurman and Asia Argento.

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company in light of the allegations. The scandal spawned the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, which fight against sexual harassment and assault.

Earlier this month, Weinstein’s ex-wife, designer Georgina Chapman, broke her silence for the first time amid the controversy. “I was so humiliated and so broken,” she told Vogue. “There was a part of me that was terribly naïve — clearly, so naïve. I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief! And I have moments when I just cry for my children [India, 7, and Dashiell, 5]. What are their lives going to be? What are people going to say to them? It’s like, they love their dad. They love him. I just can’t bear it for them!”

The Marchesa cofounder settled her divorce from Weinstein in January.

Story is still developing.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!