Hayden Panettiere is stronger than ever now that she’s called it quits with Brian Hickerson, multiple sources exclusively reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“She’s in a good place right now,” says one source. “She’s on the path to recovery.”

The actress, 30, finally cut ties with Hickerson, whom she began dating in August 2018, after their February dispute that led to his second arrest for domestic abuse. (Hickerson was previously arrested for domestic violence following another argument with Panettiere in May 2019.)

“She and Brian haven’t had contact,” says the source. “He’s moved back to his hometown in South Carolina, and friends are praying this is the end of her journey with him.”

And the early signs are promising. Panettiere, who rejoined Instagram this month, “has done a 180-degree turn since her terrible ordeal with Brian,” reveals a second source. “She’s moving ahead with her life and getting back into working in Hollywood and being creative again. It’s all very therapeutic for her.”

Now the mom of 5-year-old Kaya, who she shares with ex Wladimir Klitschko, is not looking back. Panettiere is “calmer and more relaxed,” says the second source, while the first source adds: “She’s trying to move past the pain and focus on her future.”

