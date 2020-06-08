Sharing the love. Hayden Panettiere returned to social media to share a thoughtful video of her ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, speaking out against racism amid nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

“I’ve been fortunate from sports to understand international competitions,” the former professional boxer, 44, began in the inspiring video, reposted by Panettiere, 30, on Sunday, June 7. “Sport is multinational, and especially in combat sports, there is respect and appreciation for your opponent, no matter who they are or where they are coming from. I encourage all of us to educate ourselves, to read, learn and enjoy diversity.”

In the weeks since George Floyd’s death in late May, celebrities have used their platforms to encourage their followers to reflect on social injustice, privilege and systemic racism in America. To help explain the benefits of a more diverse society, Klitschko told fans they can’t “judge a book by its cover.”

“The old saying … couldn’t be more appropriate than right now,” he continued. “We have many types of books on the shelf, some are good, some are better and many that are beautiful [but] you wouldn’t know just by looking at it. However, once you learn more by giving it a chance, once you open the book or open your mind, love can conquer hate. All of us are the same race: we are the human race. … The pigment of one’s skin, the gender or sexual orientation are simply what makes us human.”

The Nashville alum and the retired athlete dated on and off for nine years, starting in 2009. The pair got engaged in 2013 and welcomed daughter Kaya the following year. In 2018, the former couple called it quits for good and Panettiere moved on with Brian Hickerson.

Since returning to Instagram on Sunday, the Heroes actress has been posting sweet snapshots of her family from her father’s wedding day and sending love and light to her fans amid nationwide protests and the coronavirus pandemic. “Finally posting publicly. Hope everyone is staying healthy and safe 🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿,” she captioned a stunning selfie on Sunday. “Glad I got to breathe in the fresh air and take my mask off for a min. while no was was around. Otherwise I’m in one all the time!”

The same day, Panettiere shared her own thoughtful tribute to Floyd, who died at the age of 46 in Minneapolis after being pinned to the ground by police officer Derek Chauvin. “‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to injustice everywhere,'” she captioned a colorful photo of Floyd. “This man will never be forgotten.”