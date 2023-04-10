Pretty girl! Hayley Kiyoko brought girlfriend Becca Tilley on stage during her London show — and the crowd went wild.

“If you don’t know this is my beautiful girlfriend Becca Tilley,” the 32-year-old singer told the audience during a Sunday, April 9, performance.

The musician explained that Tilley, 34, had been “living on the road with us over a week,” asking her partner, “How’s it going?”

The Bachelor contestant confessed: “It’s fun … I haven’t slept a lot.” Kiyoko quickly replied, “You look beautiful.”

The Jem and the Holograms actress proceeded to serenade her girlfriend who was sitting on a stool beside her, playing “Pretty Girl.” Once the song came to an end, Tilley gave her love a kiss before walking off stage.

“So wild thinking about writing pretty girl in 2016 about this hypothetical girl I hadn’t met yet,” Kiyoko wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 10, reflecting on the moment. “To now getting to sing this song to the love of my life on stage for a sold out show in London🥺🥺❤️❤️ this was so special. Love you @beccatilley.”

The “Girls Like Girls” songstress’ sweet tribute came a few days after the couple celebrated their five-year anniversary.

“5 years ago, on this fateful day in April of 2018, I got invited to a birthday/album release party for @hayleykiyoko,” Tilley recalled via Instagram on Tuesday, April 4. “I hesitated to say yes because I was tired from the night before but @brittneylaurenn convinced me to rally and so we hopped in our minivan Uber (a good luck sign for us) and went to the party …. & the rest is 5 years worth of history.”

The “Scrubbing In” podcast cohost shared a video montage of her relationship with the “He’ll Never Love You” singer in honor of their milestone. “Hayley — there have been very few moments in the course of these 5 years that you haven’t been on my mind. I love you! 🥰,” she concluded.

While the twosome began seeing each other in April 2018, it wasn’t until May 2022 that Tilley confirmed her relationship with Kiyoko. At the time, the California native released her music video for “For the Girls,” which included a cameo from the Bachelor Nation star.

Tilley shared a kiss with Kiyoko at the pop star’s release party and shared a picture of the pair smooching via social media. “3rd time’s a charm 🌹. So so happy 🥰,” she captioned the snap via Twitter.