Nothing but love! Shortly after Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko announced that they are dating, Bachelor Nation took to social media to show their support.

“We love a good launch,” Colton Underwood, who came out as gay after headlining The Bachelor in season 23, responded to Tilley’s Instagram video highlighting the couple’s relationship over the years on Friday, May 20.

Raven Gates, who appeared as a contestant on season 21 of The Bachelor, also wished the pair well, writing, “So happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love your love!!”

The sweet show of support comes after Tilley, 33, confirmed that she’s in a relationship with Kiyoko, 31, after years of speculation. “3rd time’s a charm 🌹,” the ABC personality tweeted on Friday.

Earlier that day, the musician released the music video for her song “For the Girls,” which included a kiss between the twosome. The video showed the “Scrubbing In” podcast cohost as a potential suitor — which was inspired by her time on The Bachelor during seasons 19 and 20.

After offering a glimpse at her search for love on the dating show, Tilley later hinted that she had someone special in her life.

“I had a public relationship before and it just felt like I had a lot of people involved, which I know that’s why they sort of watched me in the first place,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in 2019, noting that she was trying to have a more “private” romance. “I just feel if the moment comes where I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m just going to say something,’ then I will. I’m really happy and I hope to eventually start opening up about it more, but I’m happy with it being private right now.”

Earlier this year, the Louisiana native revealed that she was dating someone for “almost 4 years” during an Instagram Q&A. “Being private on social media is not the same as hiding. People already have an opinion on about my relationship and I haven’t even shared it,” she replied to a question at the time. “Makes sense why I want to protect it? But maybe one day! It’ll be our choice though.”

The Disney alum, for her part, has also opened up about getting to discuss her experience with love through her albums. “What I’m trying to do with my music, fans, and listeners is to inspire them to try and go for it,” she told Buzzfeed in June 2021. “To have those experiences of heartbreak and love without that self-judgment suffocating you.”

Scroll down to see how Bachelor Nation reacted to Tilley’s update about her love life: