Her final rose! Now that Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko officially confirmed their relationship, the Bachelor alum couldn’t be happier to share their journey.

“I have been crying on & and off all day. I don’t know that I can properly form adequate words to express how much the love and support means, but I just want to say thank you ♥️,” the Bachelor season 19 runner-up, 33, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, May 20. “And to everyone who has known about us for the last 4 years and gave us the time and space to do it in our own time — the magnitude of that alone is not lost on me. I am so grateful.”

The Jem and the Holograms star, 31, teased the pair’s romance with a brief cameo in her “For the Girls” music video, which dropped hours earlier on Friday. In the footage, Kiyoko served as a Bachelorette-esque lead of a queer version of the show, a nod to Tilley’s reality TV past. The Louisiana native — who shared a sweet kiss with her partner at the release party — even received Kiyoko’s final rose in the video.

Following the song’s release, Tilley confirmed the pair’s romance via Instagram. She shared a montage of their milestones, writing, “Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch ❤️ #95p. … Time flies when you’re livinge [sic] laughinge [sic] and lovinge [sic]! I love you. ❤️”

The “Girls Love Girls” musician — who has been candid about her sexuality and publicly coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community — replied: “The best four years ever. I love you Becca.”

The “Scrubbing In” podcast host, who previously dated Robert Graham for several months in late 2016 and early 2017, concluded her Friday Story with a note directed to Kiyoko.

“Hayley, thank you for showing me how to be brave and how to love myself. I’m so glad I don’t have to avoid pronouns on the podcast now,” Tilley wrote. “I love you 💜.”

Nearly two years after her breakup from the 38-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum, Tilley confirmed to Us Weekly she moved on with a new partner.

“I just think that my relationship that I’m in is just, I like that it’s private and it’s my own,” the reality TV alum exclusively told Us in September 2019. “I had a public relationship before and it just felt like I had a lot of people involved, which I know that’s why they sort of watched me in the first place. I’m really happy and I hope to eventually start opening up about it more, but I’m happy with it being private right now.”

She continued at the time: “I just feel if the moment comes where I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m just going to say something,’ then I will.”

