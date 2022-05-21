Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Becca Tilley Praises Girlfriend Hayley Kiyoko for Teaching Her to ‘Be Brave’ and ‘Love Myself’ Amid Private Romance

By
Becca Tilley Praises Girlfriend Hayley Kiyoko for Teaching Her to 'Be Brave' and 'Love Myself' Amid Private Romance
Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley. Courtesy of Becca Tilley/Instagram

Her final rose! Now that Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko officially confirmed their relationship, the Bachelor alum couldn’t be happier to share their journey.

4 Years Together! Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko’s Relationship Timeline

Read article

“I have been crying on & and off all day. I don’t know that I can properly form adequate words to express how much the love and support means, but I just want to say thank you ♥️,” the Bachelor season 19 runner-up, 33, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, May 20. “And to everyone who has known about us for the last 4 years and gave us the time and space to do it in our own time — the magnitude of that alone is not lost on me. I am so grateful.”

Becca Tilley Praises Girlfriend Hayley Kiyoko for Teaching Her to 'Be Brave' and 'Love Myself' Amid Private Romance
Courtesy of Becca Tilley/Instagram

The Jem and the Holograms star, 31, teased the pair’s romance with a brief cameo in her “For the Girls” music video, which dropped hours earlier on Friday. In the footage, Kiyoko served as a Bachelorette-esque lead of a queer version of the show, a nod to Tilley’s reality TV past. The Louisiana native — who shared a sweet kiss with her partner at the release party — even received Kiyoko’s final rose in the video.

Bachelor Nation Celebrates Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko’s Relationship

Read article

Following the song’s release, Tilley confirmed the pair’s romance via Instagram. She shared a montage of their milestones, writing, “Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch ❤️ #95p. … Time flies when you’re livinge [sic] laughinge [sic] and lovinge [sic]! I love you. ❤️

The “Girls Love Girls” musician — who has been candid about her sexuality and publicly coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community — replied: “The best four years ever. I love you Becca.”

The “Scrubbing In” podcast host, who previously dated Robert Graham for several months in late 2016 and early 2017, concluded her Friday Story with a note directed to Kiyoko.

“Hayley, thank you for showing me how to be brave and how to love myself. I’m so glad I don’t have to avoid pronouns on the podcast now,” Tilley wrote. “I love you 💜.”

Nearly two years after her breakup from the 38-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum, Tilley confirmed to Us Weekly she moved on with a new partner.

Everything Becca Said About Hayley Relationship Before Confirming Romance

Read article

“I just think that my relationship that I’m in is just, I like that it’s private and it’s my own,” the reality TV alum exclusively told Us in September 2019. “I had a public relationship before and it just felt like I had a lot of people involved, which I know that’s why they sort of watched me in the first place. I’m really happy and I hope to eventually start opening up about it more, but I’m happy with it being private right now.”

She continued at the time: “I just feel if the moment comes where I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m just going to say something,’ then I will.”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!