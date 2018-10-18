TMI time in Orange County! Heather Dubrow wasn’t surprised when her former Real Housewives of Orange County costar Vicki Gunvalson revealed she needs sex “four times a day.”

“I will tell you, that girl, I love her, she is the horniest person I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Heather, 49, told Us Weekly exclusively after Gunvalson’s sex confessions made headlines.

The former Bravo star was also joined by her husband, Terry Dubrow, who was more shy about the Coto Insurance founder’s sex drive. “Yeah, I … I have no …” Terry, 60, began before Heather interjected, “He has no response to that.”

During the Monday, October 15, episode of RHOC, Gunvalson opened up about her “high libido” and said her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, “can hang” in the bedroom, but he “doesn’t need it four times a day like me.”

As for Heather and Terry’s sex life, The Dubrow Diet authors admitted to Us that sometimes you “have to plan sex.”

“I know that sounds like mildly unromantic. Sometimes it’s spontaneous. Sometimes you’re at a hotel,” Heather explained. That’s always a good moment, and then sometimes you’ve got to make …”

“Yeah, she’ll text me, ‘Need sexy time,’” Terry added.

Watch the video above for more with Heather and Terry, including the most romantic thing he’s done for her recently! (Hint it involves her anti-reflux medication.)

