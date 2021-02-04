Always in her heart. Heather Graham took a look back at her relationship with Heath Ledger after finding old photos of the late actor.

“Just remembering this time,” Graham, 51, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 2. “Heath Ledger was such a special person.”

The Hangover actress shared three photos of the 10 Things I Hate About You star from their time together, including two snaps of her holding onto Ledger. The third picture showed the Dark Knight actor taking a photo of himself, shirtless in what appeared to be a mirror.

The Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me actress dated the Australia native for about a year, before splitting in 2001. They reportedly met in Prague while Ledger was filming A Knight’s Tale and Graham was working on From Hell alongside Johnny Depp.

The first throwback photo Graham shared was from when Ledger visited her on the horror film set.

The Oscar winner went on to date Michelle Williams from 2005 to 2007 after meeting on the set of Brokeback Mountain. The pair welcomed their daughter, Matilda, in October 2005. Ledger was then linked to Mary-Kate Olsen before he died in January 2008 at the age of 28 from an accidental drug overdose.

Over the years, Williams, 40, has spoken about her relationship with Ledger and subsequent heartbreak after his death. She remembered him fondly in July 2018, telling Vanity Fair that she often tells Matilda, “Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.” She added, “I never gave up on love” after his passing. Us Weekly broke the news in March 2020 that the Dawson’s Creek alum married Thomas Kail and she gave birth to her second child the same year.

Other stars, including Kate Bosworth and Kate Mara have spoken about the late actor since his shocking death, remembering his legacy and kindness in Hollywood.

“Here is what I remember: he was sensitive, gentle, kind, wickedly funny. Extraordinarily special,” Bosworth, 38, wrote via Instagram on what would have been Ledger’s 40th birthday in April 2019. “Time goes by, his image still a teenage heartthrob. And his work. So brilliant + honest & he was just getting started.”

The Blue Crush actress recalled meeting Ledger when she was “straight out of high school,” saying he was “always so sweet within a surreal scene.”

She added: “But to remember the Human. I was on the outer orbit. Imagine those close to the sun. Thinking of all the people who knew and loved him on this day. Man, you made one hell of a mark. xo.”

Mara, for her part, reflected on working with Ledger on Brokeback Mountain during a November 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I was 19, but he was only a few years older than me. It was pretty crazy,” she recalled. “But he was the sweetest thing. That whole experience was really amazing.”

The House of Cards alum, 37, continued: “Even though he was only a couple years older, he really took me under his wing, because I hadn’t worked that much.”