Heather Locklear is back home. The Melrose Place alum has checked out of the hospital after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, Radar Online reports.

Locklear, 56, was transported to a hospital in Thousand Oaks, California, on Sunday, June 17, after a family member called 911 and claimed the actress had been acting erratically. The caller further alleged that Locklear had threatened self-harm and had been looking for a gun to shoot herself.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department both responded to the Golden Globe nominee’s home at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Sunday. The police confirmed to Us Weekly that “there was no crime, only a medical issue.” The fire department later told Us that the home was subsequently declared a “hazard” because of previous altercations at the property.

Locklear’s ex-fiancé and former Melrose Place costar Jack Wagner spoke about her hospitalization in an interview days later. “Listen, we all have our struggles and our issues. There’s no one that can say we don’t,” the soap opera actor, 58, told Extra on Wednesday, June 20. “Heather’s in my prayers. I love her and her family, and I just hope that she can really dig in and turn her life around. I love her to death.”

The Dynasty alum was arrested in February on charges of domestic violence and misdemeanor battery on a police officer after a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. Multiple sources later confirmed to Us that Locklear sought treatment after her arrest.

