Heather Morris Details Her Last Encounter With Naya Rivera

Brittany and Santana’s close bond didn’t just exist onscreen. Heather Morris detailed her friendship with Naya Rivera in an emotional tribute two days after the late Glee star’s death was confirmed.

“We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase. However, we stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding,” Morris, 33, began on Wednesday, July 15, via Instagram. “The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take. I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn’t ring when you called (which it never does, f—king T-Mobile), so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you. I planted those succulents and I look at them everyday and think of you.”

Morris, who starred with Rivera on Glee for all six seasons, went on to reveal that the former costars spent holidays together with their kids. (Morris shares sons Elijah, 6, and Owen, 4, with husband Taylor Hubbell, while Rivera shared son Josey, 4, with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.)

“I still listen to your EP on repeat because from the moment I heard it, it struck me and I always wished the world knew more of your voice,” the dancer wrote. “You sent me over 5 dozen SnapChat videos when you and Josey woke up in the morning and I kick myself that I didn’t save one of them. You always shared recipes and I admired your love for food. We vowed to spend every Easter together, even though Covid stole this last one from us. You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life.”

Morris noted that Rivera taught her lessons about grief, strength and resilience.

“Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend,” she penned. “You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen … you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted.”

Morris’ emotional post included photos of their sons playing together.

“We never took photos together because we mutually hated taking pictures … our relationship meant more than proof,” she explained. “I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy. So I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I. I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart.”

Rivera was reported missing on July 8 after she was late to return a pontoon boat she rented with Josey at Lake Piru. Five days later, the Step Up: High Water star’s body was discovered in the water. Police confirmed to Us that Morris called officers “several times” to try to join the search for Rivera. She also joined several cast members at the lake on Monday, July 13, to pray with Rivera’s family.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed in a press release on Tuesday, July, 14, that Rivera’s cause of death is drowning.