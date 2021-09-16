A modern family! Heather Rae Young is the proud “bonus mom” to her fiancé Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife Christina Haack’s two kids — Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6. The Selling Sunset star, 34, recently sat down with Us Weekly and shared why it’s important for her and the family to maintain a relationship with Haack’s ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Anstead, 42, and Haack, 38, who finalized their divorce in June 2020, share custody of their 2-year-old son, Hudson.

“Taylor and Brayden, they have a brother and Hudson’s their brother, so we want to make sure that we know Hudson and Ant as well and that the kids get to grow up together,” she told Us, while promoting her partnership with PETA. “It’s been nice having a friendly relationship and the most important thing is the kids. We all remember that that’s the most important thing to us and the kids’​​​​ health and happiness is number one to all of us.”

Anstead is now dating Renée Zellweger, and while Young hasn’t double dated with the duo yet, she would love to at some point.

“We did go to an event and they were there. I would love [to double date], I think she’s amazing,” she told Us.

As for whether the new couple are happy, she replied: “From what I see, yes.”

When it comes to coparenting, Young emphasized how important it is for the entire family to put the children first.

“The most important thing is the kids. Always, it’s No. 1. We really focus on the kids’ happiness and health at our house,” the real estate agent noted. “We’re not super involved with what happens over at her house. So, we just focus on the kids at ours.”

Haack and El Moussa split in 2016. Young and El Moussa started dating in July 2019 and got engaged on their first anniversary.

Young can be seen in PETA’s new campaign, donning a wedding gown made of cauliflower, encouraging people to say “I Do” to animal-free food.

Watch the latest episode of Moms Like Us above with hosts Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz to hear what the Netflix personality had to say. Tune into Moms Like Us every Thursday at 3 p.m. on Us Weekly’s YouTube channel.