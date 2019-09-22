Heather Rae Young Says She and Tarek El Moussa Want to Get Married





Their future looks bright! Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa have only been dating for a few months, but the doting girlfriend is already dreaming about the potential of a wedding.

“Yesssss!!” Young, 32, excitedly replied during an Instagram Story Q & A on Friday, September 20, when one follower asked if she hopes to get married. “100%.”

The Selling Sunset star also dished on what she loves most about El Moussa, 38. “Oh my So many things,” she wrote. “His drive, passion, focus, loyalty, huge heart. He’s my best friend. We laugh and spend hours talking every single night.”

Young and the Flip or Flop star were first linked in July after they were spotted kissing at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California. Since then, the pair haven’t been shy about showing their adoration for each other and opening up about what makes their relationship work.

In August, Young revealed that El Moussa may be the one. “We are just really, really happy,” she told Us Weekly exclusively. “He has all the qualities that I would want in someone. I think we just need to spend more time together before we can make that decision.”

Earlier this month, the HGTV personality gifted Young a white Ferrari in honor of her 32nd birthday.

“I’ve had the best birthday with the best man @therealtarekelmoussa . . Yes this is a gushy post, but I just can’t help it,” she captioned an Instagram post of the couple standing in front of the expensive automobile. “I waited 32 years to meet this special man. I’m a hopeless romantic to my core and always believed in true love. My advice is to wait & don’t settle for anything less. . On our first date he asked me what my dream car was…… I said a white Ferarri. 🤣❤️❤️ and……. #soulmates.”

El Moussa also took the opportunity to rave about his love. “A birthday wouldn’t be complete without some surprises!” he captioned a sweet tribute clip on Instagram. “So hunny @heatherraeyoung I had this birthday video made for you:) . I love living this life with you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Prior to his relationship with Young, El Moussa was married to Christina Anstead from 2009 to 2018. The former spouses share daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 4. Anstead, 36, has since moved on with British TV presenter Ant Anstead, whom she wed in December 2018. The two welcomed their first child together earlier this month.

