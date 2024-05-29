Heidi D’Amelio and Marc D’Amelio, whose daughters rose to stardom thanks to TikTok, would not be in favor of a ban of the social media app.

“I think everyone loses,” Marc, 55, explained during Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline,” which premieres on Thursday, May 30. “I think small business[es] loses. I think the politicians lose also.”

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2000, are well-versed with the opportunities that arise from TikTok success. Their daughters, Dixie D’Amelio and Charli D’Amelio, became stars through the social media platform.

“We didn’t call ourselves the first family of TikTok,” Marc said in the clip, while Heidi, 52, added, “It’s hard to believe that many people sat and watched a video.”

Charli, 20, began posting on TikTok in June 2019, and her dance videos quickly skyrocketed. Dixie, 22, followed in her sister’s footsteps.

“I think the ability to turn someone who’s obscure into an overnight, famous person, I don’t think there’s any other platform like that,” Marc said.

If younger generations take any lessons away from Charli and Dixie’s success, Heidi hopes it’s to “be yourself” and “do things that you love.”

Marc added, “You might not become the next Dixie and Charli, but the path you take to try to go down that road will open up so many doors and help you get where you want to go.”

Following their popularity on the social media app, Dixie and Charlie, alongside their parents, went on to star in a reality show for Hulu in 2021. Dixie and Heidi also dabbled with another reality show, Dancing With the Stars, which Dixie won in 2022.

While Dixie and Charli did not grow up in the spotlight, the two sisters opened up to Us about their newfound success — and how they’re adjusting.

“We’re lucky to have an incredible support system,” the duo said in July 2020. “Our mom and dad are so active in balancing our schedules and making sure that we always prioritize school and work first.”

They have also found time to strengthen their own connection as sisters. “If anything, our bond has gotten even stronger as sisters because the ‘fame’ isn’t always the easiest to navigate,” they told Us. “We are consistently there for each other and always supporting each other, on-camera and off. Our parents play a big role in making sure that we stay grounded and keep us feeling like normal teenagers — we’re still told to drop our phones and do the dishes or clean our rooms!”

Stream the newest episode of “IMPACT x Nightline” beginning on Thursday, May 30, only on Hulu.