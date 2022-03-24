Gaga vs. Heidi? As Heidi Montag’s tenure on The Hills grew popular, she launched her own music career. However, she has since alleged that Lady Gaga’s success as a performer interfered with her own.

“[RedOne, a producer] and I were going to pair up and we were going to do what him and Lady Gaga ended up doing, which is writing every song together and producing,” the Laguna Beach alum, 35, revealed on the Monday, March 21, episode of the “Unpopular with Jacques Peterson” podcast, noting that the Morocco native, 49, produced a demo of her singing “Fashion,” which Gaga, 35, wrote.

“He was like, ‘I just need to get the consent of the writer.’ And so I just thought Lady Gaga was a writer because she was a writer on the song,” she added. “And he was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna cut ‘Fashion’ with Heidi. I have her in the studio, she loves it.’ And [Gaga’s] like, ‘Great. Sure, she can have that song.’ So then I recorded it and it was my song. That was the impression I was under.”

Montag — who married Spencer Pratt in November 2008 — noted that she then used her “Fashion” recording to promote her clothing line before the A Star Is Born actress wanted the rights back. Gaga then recorded a version of the single for the Confessions of a Shopaholic soundtrack.

“It’s hard because people are like, ‘I love Lady Gaga!’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sure she’s great but I have not had the best encounter with her,’” Montag alleged. “She did not want me working with RedOne and she told RedOne she wouldn’t work with him anymore if I kept working with him. And he’s like, ‘I’m sorry. She’s my writing partner for huge things.’ We even went out to dinner with him several times and we were hanging out with him and she pulled the cord.”

While the “Poker Face” songstress has yet to publicly address Montag’s claims, the Colorado native further alleged that the pair’s early careers had the potential to compete against one another.

“I was in the studio with her producer before she came out, so I think she saw that RedOne is one of the biggest and best producers and writers and [thought] ‘if he takes Heidi, that’s taking my magic,’” Montag — who shares son Gunner, 4, with Pratt, 38 — told podcast host Jacques Peterson. “He wrote ‘Just Dance’ for her, he wrote almost every song with her and produced it. So of course she’s not going to want to share that when at that moment I was a potential rival for what she was doing.”

Before any falling out, RedOne raved about Montag’s musical talents after recording “Fashion” together.

“She’s really good, and I love her personality and the way it comes through in a song,” the record producer exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2009. “She makes you believe it. She’s great in the studio. … She has a star quality — a powerful personality with no limits. She can do anything and make it sound credible. She’s a born star.”

Montag rose to fame on MTV’s early 2000s reality series before going on to record music, including “Higher,” “Trash Me” and “Turn Ya Head.” She also released two full-length albums, Superficial and Dreams Come True.

“Before I did pop music and that was really fun. … I feel like now, where I’m at, is more of a heartfelt, Christian vibe,” she told costar Justin “Bobby” Brescia during a July 2019 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings. “[It’s] pop music, but there’s a Christian message. It’s just one song, but I want to do something good and send out a positive message to the world.”

She added in a confessional interview at the time: “I really want to put out a great, faith-based, positive song.”

