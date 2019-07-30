



Heidi Montag is ready to dive back into her singing career! During the Monday, July 29, episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, the reality star revealed to husband Spencer Pratt she wanted to try again at her dream. She explained that she had spent $2 million to try and become a “pop princess.” Now, she feels it’s time she can try again.

Montag, 32, said, that her music was “really big in the underground gay community” and her song “Higher” was “No. 4 in Tokyo!” However, she has a new angle now.

“Before, I did pop music and that was really fun. … I feel like now, where I’m at, is more of a heartfelt, Christian vibe,” she told Justin “Bobby” Brescia. “[It’s] pop music, but there’s a Christian message. It’s just one song, but I want to do something good and send out a positive message to the world.”

She added in her confessional interview, “I really want to put out a great, faith-based, positive song.”

The reality star also shared a few lyrics from a song she was thinking about: “How am I hear again? Lord, I keep stumblin’. I can’t do it on my own. Carry me. Strengthen me.” Brescia pulled out his guitar and Montag even sang along.

Brescia also really approved over Montag’s new sound, telling her it was “really pretty” and that he liked her “lyrical content and octaves and notes.”

However, Montag wasn’t the only one making career moves. The episode kicked off with Mischa Barton heading to an audition — her first since parting ways with her mother, who was her manager for years.

“I’ve definitely had this nagging fear that I’m gonna make the wrong decisions,” The O.C. alum, 33, said as she began to cry in the confessional. “I know that it’s not gonna be easy. The family thing is tough. I talk to my sisters and stuff, but it’s not the same as being here on my own.”

She revealed to Audrina Partridge that she and her mom weren’t speaking and as much as it hurts her, she knew she had to focus on herself.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

