Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are still flying as fast as a speeding bullet.

The Superman star and the Vertigo Entertainment executive first made headlines with their relationship in 2021 and have been each other’s biggest supporters ever since. Soon after taking their romance public, Viscuso shared her support for Cavill.

“I am so, so proud of you, Henry. You truly are the greatest man I have ever known,” she wrote via Instagram in 2021. “The Hollywood Reporter did an incredible job with this cover story – it really is a great read. SO PROUD I’m literally crying. 🤣.”

Three years later, Cavill confirmed he and Viscuso are expecting their first baby. “I’m enjoying this stage of my life very much so,” he gushed to Entertainment Tonight in April 2024. “I’m turning 41 in May and I have a real sense of approaching everything with more — more direction now.”

Keep scrolling to see Cavill and Viscuso’s complete relationship timeline:

April 2021

The couple were spotted holding hands in a London park in photos published by the Daily Mail. Days later, Cavill and Viscuso made their relationship public by posting an Instagram snap of themselves playing chess. “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” Cavill captioned the photo.

Viscuso wrote in a post of her own, “Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess…or…maybe he let me win? 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

May 2021

Cavill clapped back at critics of his relationship. “I couldn’t help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It’s becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “There has been lots of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships.”

He went on to ask his followers to refrain from commenting on his personal life. “I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most,” he added. “Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren’t true.”

October 2022

The couple made their red carpet debut at New York City’s Paris Theater for the premiere of the Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2.

December 2022

Cavill revealed that he and Viscuso had begun working together on an adaptation of the tabletop game Warhammer 40,000.

“For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life. Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon. And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer.”

June 2023

“Back in April, our French Bulldog, Meat, died,” he wrote via Instagram while introducing the pair’s new dog, Baggins. “There is no replacing Meatboi, but Natalie and I have opened a new chapter in our lives, in a few ways, and this little chap is one of them!”

April 2024

While celebrating the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Cavill confirmed that he and Viscuso were expecting their first baby. “I’m very excited about it,” he told Access Hollywood. “Natalie and I are both very excited. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.”