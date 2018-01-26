Exes and oh-nos! Bill and Giuliana Rancic recently stopped by Us Weekly to play “The Newlywed Game,” and revealed that they met more than a decade ago in New York City at an NBC party. The plot twist? They have Giuliana’s ex-boyfriend to thank for the introduction! Watch the video above to hear the full story, and see how well the pair did with the game.

“It was either 2003 or 2004 … and she was with her boyfriend at the time.” Bill, 46, explained. Giuliana, 43, continued the story, “I was like obsessed with The Apprentice and Bill in particular. Because I watched every episode so many people that first season [were] so big.”

The TV host explained that it was almost love at first site. “When Bill walked in to this NBC party, I freaked out and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ My boyfriend at the time was like, ‘You’re going to die. Bill Rancic just walked in, because he had just won.’”

“He introduced me to Bill, but he goes ‘I’m afraid the two of you would run off together,’” the E! personality continued. “Isn’t that crazy? And we did … like years later.”

The couple, who recently partnered with Marshalls, will be celebrating 10 years of marriage in September 2018. They also recalled their first date to Us.

“Nobu in Malibu. It was her suggestion. I didn’t know California at all, and I thought she was trying to take me to like a place off the beaten path, because she was embarrassed,” the Apprentice alum told Us. “Little did I know it was paparazzi heaven and she was walking me into the shark tank.”

For more with the couple, and to see if Giuliana Rancic can teach Us how to juggle, watch the video above!

