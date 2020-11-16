Accidents happen. Hilaria Baldwin revealed that she suffered an ankle injury while going on a run.

On Monday, November 16, Baldwin opened up about what led to her injury and how she is working toward her recovery.

“I broke my ankle yesterday because, you know … 2020. I went for a run and a car passed fast on this patch or [sic] road with no shoulder where there was a berm,” the Spain native, 36, wrote via Instagram, sharing a photo of herself resting in bed while breast-feeding son Eduardo. “I ran up on to the berm to avoid the car and as I was returning to the road, I fell and broke my ankle. It was silly and I’m frustrated and sad … but I’m determined to be positive and heal as quickly as possible.”

Baldwin continued, “It’s hard because I can’t carry my babies — amongst so many other things. Reminder: if you are on a country road: don’t speed and please slow down around runners, bikers, children and go around. It’s worth the extra few seconds it takes you 🤍. Thank you to John … the kind man who stopped and helped me up from the road and waited with me until Alec came — forever grateful 💫 .”

Despite her injury, 2020 hasn’t been all bad for Baldwin. The Living Clearly author welcomed her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin in September.

“We had a baby last night,” she captioned a photo of the now-2-month-old infant. “He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier 🌟. “

In addition to Eduardo, Hilaria and Alec, 62, share Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo 2. The 30 Rock alum is also a father to Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In April, the “Mom Brain” podcast host revealed that she was expecting Eduardo after facing a heartbreaking pregnancy loss in November 2019. She had previously experienced another miscarriage in April 2019.

Hilaria has been very vocal about the challenges with infertility. In January, she penned an essay for Glamour about her grieving process after losing two babies.

“During this pain, I knew that I needed to feel better. I needed to heal. I had to — for my babies, my husband, my loved ones, and myself,” she wrote at the time. “When you feel so sad, you just want to crumble, and it is hard to be your own advocate — but you must be. I had to tell myself that I deserved to heal and to be happy again. This lesson became my mantra. Processing and going through grieving was important, but I didn’t have to be condemned to a life of emotional punishment and suffering.”