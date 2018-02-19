Hilary Duff penned a gut-wrenching tribute to her beloved Bernese Mountain dog Dubois “Dubie,” who died Monday, February 19, at the age of 10.

“I never let myself imagine what this day would look or feel like. It was us. And we were invisible. I am having to look into your beautiful amber almond-shaped eyes and tell you goodbye today,” began Duff in her Instagram video post on Monday, February 19. “And honestly, I would take the pain of losing you 10x over to have had you for even a quarter of that time my dubie.”

The 30-year-old Younger actress thanked her “best friend” for being with her through every emotion ranging from “true pain” to overwhelming happiness.

“You are more than I could have ever dreamt up on my own. I haven’t taken a step without you beside me for 10 years,” wrote Duff. “You are my protector, my comfort, my shadow, my understanding of all things good and and warm and fierce.”

“I can’t imagine this house without your noise, your love, your energy, your smile and wagging tail,” she continued. “I know I will move into other parts of my life without you but I am scared. I have faith you will still be my shadow, my angel.”

Merry Christmas!!!!!!!🎄🎁 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Dec 25, 2017 at 2:16pm PST

Duff wrote an equally emotional message about her dog Frenchie Beau when he passed away in January 2016. “I’m sure I will post way too many pictures of him this week but as of now I can’t even bear to look at a photo of his little face that melted me every time,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “I can’t fathom never holding his heavy little head in my hands with his two big eyes looking at me again. Remember every day to be grateful for what we have that makes our hearts happy and full. My naughty boy I will miss you so. Heart. Broken.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum and her son Luca, 5, still have their pooch Momo.

