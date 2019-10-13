



In her corner. Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, are supporting Duchess Meghan as she and husband Prince Harry take legal action against negative media coverage in the U.K.

The former first lady, 71, and her daughter, 39, were asked in an interview with The Sunday Times published on Sunday, October 13, if they thought the Duchess of Sussex is a gutsy woman, to which they both replied “Yes!” in unison. “Yes, she is,” Hillary said. “I’m a huge Meghan Markle fan.”

The former Secretary of State continued, “I do want to say that the way she’s been treated is inexplicable. If the explanation is that she’s biracial, then shame on everybody.” Hillary added that she thinks the former Suits star’s race is “certainly part of it.”

Chelsea echoed her mother’s sentiments. “I also think it’s because she proudly had a career first and has a voice that she thankfully continues to use,” the former first daughter said. “Anyone who has the temerity to break the mold of what has previously been established and expected often, unfortunately, receives criticism and bile that I don’t understand.”

Earlier this month, Harry, 35, released a statement defending his wife against “bullying” from U.K. tabloids that he said she has endured throughout their relationship and her pregnancy with their now-5-month-old son, Archie.

“I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in,” the prince wrote. “There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.”

He added that his “deepest fear is history repeating itself.” Princess Diana, Harry’s mother, died in 1997 after a car chase between her driver and the paparazzi.

Prince Harry is suing The Sun and The Daily Mirror for allegedly hacking his phone, while Meghan filed a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this week that the royal couple’s decision to take legal action wasn’t “about one negative story or incident.”

“It’s an accumulation, and Harry refuses to sit and do nothing as the British press scrutinizes Meghan and invades her privacy,” the source said. “Meghan comes across as a strong woman, but she’s been deeply affected by the negative stories about her.”

The insider said that the prince is “worried that the recent escalation of press intrusion has an impact on his relationship with Meghan, as well as their relationship with the royal family and the public.”

