



Harry, 35, announced his plans to pursue a legal battle against the British media for “bullying” his wife, Duchess Meghan, in a lengthy statement on October 1.

“The brothers have vowed that no one will be allowed unwanted access to those they love,” Burrell explains to Us. “[Harry and Meghan] made it clear that they wish to live their lives their own way. They make their own decisions as a family and let very few people into their inner circle.”

Burrell notes that the prince “believes his wife has become a victim of the press, like his mother,” Diana, who died in 1997 amid backlash from the public due to her divorce from Prince Charles.

“He’s not prepared to sit back and watch it happen all over again,” Burrell says. “Harry and Meghan want to have a voice, and they’re willing to put up a fight.”

Harry also referenced Diana in his aforementioned statement.

“My deepest fear is history repeating itself,” he wrote. “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

A source adds in the new issue of Us that the 38-year-old former Suits star “sacrificed” her life in Los Angeles to move to London for Harry, “so he feels an extreme amount of pressure to keep her safe.”

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018 after two years together. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their now 5-month-old son, Archie, the following May.

