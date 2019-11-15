



A meeting long in the making! Hillary Clinton made a trip to Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s home to visit the royals and their 6-month-old son, Archie.

According to The Daily Mail, Meghan, 38, invited Clinton, 72, to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Tuesday, November 12. The outlet reported that the former first lady spent time cuddling Archie and even hugged the California native. “Both women have a lot of admiration for each other, and it was a very sweet, warm meeting,” a source said. “They are mutual fan girls!”

The former Secretary of State and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, were among those who stood up for Meghan and Harry, 35, after the couple spoke out about the scrutiny they face at the hands of the U.K. media.

The mother-daughter duo were asked during an October interview with The Sunday Times if they believe the Duchess of Sussex is a gutsy woman, to which they replied in unison, “Yes!” Hillary then added: “Yes, she is. I’m a huge Meghan Markle fan.”

The former presidential candidate noted that she believes Meghan’s race is “certainly part of” the slanderous reports. “I do want to say that the way she’s been treated is inexplicable,” she said. “If the explanation is that she’s biracial, then shame on everybody.”

Chelsea, 39, then gave her stance on the matter. “I also think it’s because she proudly had a career first and has a voice that she thankfully continues to use,” she explained. “Anyone who has the temerity to break the mold of what has previously been established and expected often, unfortunately, receives criticism and bile that I don’t understand.”

Harry and Meghan took legal action against several publications in October for allegedly violating their privacy. The prince also released a statement calling out the “bullying” the Suits alum has been forced to endure since joining the royal family.

“I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in,” his statement read. “There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives.”

Meghan, for her part, got real about the vulnerable state she is in amid the backlash. She admitted during Harry & Meghan: An African Journey in October: “Not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”