The stars of Charmed are dedicating this week’s “House of Halliwell” podcast to the late Shannen Doherty.

Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause and Drew Fuller got together for a tribute episode dedicated to the Prue Halliwell actress, which premiered on Monday, July 22. Doherty had recently joined the trio as a cohost before her death on July 13 at age 53.

“I don’t wanna say this is a special episode because that doesn’t feel right,” said Krause, 55. “This is a tribute to someone we all love very much.”

Combs, 50, fought back tears as she remembered her onscreen sister, revealing that Doherty did not expect to succumb to her lengthy battle with cancer yet. The actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 but went into remission in 2017. In 2020, she announced the cancer had returned and was now stage IV.

“I’ve had a little bit of time to reflect on that and how everything worked out,” said Combs on Monday’s “House of Halliwell” episode. “I think she did as much as she could in the time that she had, but we did think we had more time. That’s the really sad part. We had big, big plans for this year. She didn’t think she was going anywhere anytime soon.”

“It sounds terribly cliché … until it happens to you, you always think you have more time,” Combs added through sobs. “Life changes on a dime.”

Doherty was announced as cohost of the “House of Halliwell” podcast alongside Combs, Krause and Fuller on July 8, just days before her death.

“I want everyone to know she was super happy to be here, and she was really happy to watch it again with fresh eyes, as she kept saying,” Combs said on Monday’s episode. “She became like a fan, she watched it like an audience member … I don’t think anybody loved Charmed more than she did.”

Doherty, Combs and Alyssa Milano starred as witchy sisters Prue, Piper and Phoebe Halliwell on the first three seasons of Charmed. Doherty left the series after season 3 and Rose McGowan joined as Paige, a long-lost half-sibling of the original trio, the following season. Charmed continued for another five seasons with Combs, Milano and McGowan.

“That’s one of the saddest parts to me … she was really looking forward to this and she was really looking forward to watching the episodes with Rose,” Combs continued on Monday’s episode. “One of the last times I was with her we actually watched the first two episodes together like we were freaking teenagers again.”

Doherty had recorded five episodes of “House of Halliwell” before her death. All of the episodes will be released, per an episode description for the Monday, July 15, episode.

“This show, this character, this podcast meant so much to Shannen she couldn’t wait to share it with Charmed fans everywhere,” reads the description. “We want to honor her memory, and fulfill Shannen’s wishes by airing the first five episodes she recorded before her passing. She was passionate about this project and proud to have played Prue Halliwell, we hope these episodes offer some comfort for everyone who loved her.”