The late Shannen Doherty‘s legacy will live on for Charmed fans following her cancer battle.

Charmed alum Brian Krause got emotional while reacting to Doherty’s death on the Monday, July 15, episode of the “House of Halliwell” rewatch podcast, cohosted by Holly Marie Combs and Drew Fuller.

“I come to you this evening with a heavy heart after learning the news of Shannen Doherty’s passing just yesterday afternoon,” Krause, 55, began. “I know all of us here at the House of Halliwell … [and] all over the world are shocked, devastated. [She was] too young, too talented, too loving, too grateful.”

Krause noted that Doherty’s death was “too early,” emphasizing that she will “dearly be missed” by her friends and family. “We are so honored that she had come on with us [or] had us along with her on this new incantation of the House of Halliwell,” he continued.

News broke on July 8 that Doherty signed on as a cohost for the rewatch podcast on the iHeartPodcast Network alongside her former costars from the supernatural series, which aired from 1998 to 2006. (Doherty left Charmed after its third season.)

The description of Monday’s episode revealed that the podcast was well underway before Doherty’s death on Saturday, July 13. “This show, this character, this podcast meant so much to Shannen she couldn’t wait to share it with Charmed fans everywhere,” it read. “We want to honor her memory, and fulfill Shannen’s wishes by airing the first five episodes she recorded before her passing. She was passionate about this project and proud to have played Prue Halliwell, we hope these episodes offer some comfort for everyone who loved her.”

According to Krause, “Shannen was just so motivated and determined to help make this show a success and give all of you more insight into what it was in the making, in the fun, in the behind the scenes of Charmed. When Shannen wanted to get something done, she got it done, and that’s something I learned a long time ago watching her on set.”

Krause got choked up as he reflected on the lasting impact Doherty had on his life. “I find it hard to say everything I want to say, so perhaps I’ll leave you with this,” he added. “I know how grateful Shannen was as I was lucky enough to travel with her to many different places … and hear from her the things that affected her emotionally. … Meeting the fans and hearing the stories and knowing how much it meant to all of you, it filled her greatly, and I know that she believed in ‘The House of Halliwell’ to be the little bit that she’s able to give back.”

The actor insisted that the team behind the podcast wanted to “honor” Doherty’s vision. “We are gonna continue on in her name and kick frickin’ ass because that’s what she would do,” Krause said, thanking fans for their support.

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, July 14, that Doherty died at the age of 53. She was initially diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in 2015, later going into remission. In a 2020 lawsuit against State Farm, however, she revealed in court docs that she was “dying” of terminal cancer.

Doherty subsequently announced in June 2023 that the illness spread to her brain. She confessed on her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast last month that she was “wrecked” by the idea of going through chemotherapy again, calling it “a big wake-up call.”

Following her death, many of Doherty’s former Charmed costars paid tribute via social media. “I can’t stop crying,” Rose McGowan wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “A world without Shannen Doherty is inconceivable.”

Krause honored the actress in an upload of his own, writing, “You showed me what strength is. You taught me to be fearless and live with purpose. To know your value and stick to your determinations. Forever loved! Truly heartbroken 😔.”