Taking a stand. Hollywood actors are teaming up in response to the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements by creating the campaign #AskMoreOfHim, to show their support for survivors of sexual misconduct.

The Representation Project launched the campaign #AskHerMore four years ago to inspire people on the red carpet to ask women questions about their accomplishments and not just their appearances. The organization is now joining forces with actors including David Schwimmer, David Arquette, Justin Baldoni and Matt McGorry to launch the new campaign to support survivors of sexual harassment, abuse and assault.

“This year we’re using #AskMoreOfHim to invite men to not only join the conversation but to become allies in the movement for equality,” a statement on the organization’s website reads. “We’re asking men to stand for women’s rights and end sexual harassment and violence against women.”

A group of stars and producers in the industry came together to pen a powerful letter ahead of the Oscars to express their support for women, to demand more from men in the entertainment world and to make a pledge to hold themselves and others accountable.

“We applaud the courage and pledge our support to the courageous women — and men, and gender non-conforming individuals — who have come forward to recount their experiences of harassment, abuse and violence at the hands of men in our country,” the letter, which was published in The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, March 2, reads. “It is never easy for someone who’s been harassed or bullied to speak up, especially when the abuse is sexual. These people are our colleagues and friends. They are fellow artists and craftspeople. They are also our partners, siblings, parents and children. We are in awe of their strength and commitment to speaking truth to power.”

They added: “But our awe is not enough. As men, we have a special responsibility to prevent abuse from happening in the first place. After all, the vast majority of sexual harassment, abuse and violence is perpetrated by men, whether in Hollywood or not … One of the most powerful things that men can and must do is make it clear to other men — including their friends, colleagues and co-workers — that sexual harassment and abuse are never acceptable. This goes for everything from sexist and degrading comments, right up to domestic violence and sexual assault.”

The men involved hope that their actions will inspire others to join in their initiative. “Until now, only a small number of them have been actively engaged in this effort. This must change. It’s time we #AskMoreOfHim.”

As previously reported, some of Hollywood’s leading ladies launched the Time’s Up movement in January to support those who have experienced sexual misconduct in the workplace. It came about after a wave of allegations surfaced late last year against some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and more.

