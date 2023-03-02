Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson‘s boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, was arrested for driving under the influence and fleeing from the authorities, Us Weekly can confirm.

Carswell, 21, was behind the wheel with Thompson in the passenger seat on Tuesday, February 28, when Monroe County deputies tried to make a traffic stop. The driver fled from the scene and sped away for three miles before he was stopped by the cops in Georgia.

The officer disabled the car and Carswell was arrested for a DUI, fleeing, following too closely, failing to maintain lanes and a speeding citation, according to local paper The Reporter.

Thompson, for her part, was not arrested and was taken to the Monroe County Jail where sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon picked her up.

The former pageant queen, who rose to fame after appearing in TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, went public with Carswell in 2021. Shortly after they confirmed their romance, news broke of the college student’s past legal woes.

In May 2019, Carswell was arrested for statutory rape, according to In Touch. The incident occurred less than two years before he began dating Thompson.

In a police report obtained by the outlet, Carswell was accused of climbing through a 15-year-old girl’s window and having sex with her when he was 18. The girl’s mother reported the incident to the authorities and the teen later stated that the intercourse was consensual.

Carswell was further accused of making a false statement during questioning when he claimed he didn’t visit the girl’s home. The charge was later adjudicated in a June 2021 pretrial diversion agreement when Carswell agreed to consume no alcohol, see an addiction specialist, do drug and alcohol screens, have no contact with the victim and attend a moral reconation class. The case was later closed.

Ahead of his arrest on Tuesday, Thompson’s manager exclusively confirmed to Us that she was undergoing a “non-surgical” weight loss procedure alongside her boyfriend.

“Alana and Dralin have been losing weight on their own but feel this will help them lose more and keep it off,” the rep told Us in an August 2022 statement, noting that Carswell would also undergo the procedure in order to assist in his own weight loss journey.