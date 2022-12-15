The hotel where Stephen “tWitch” Boss was found dead is temporarily not renting out rooms in the wake of his death, Us Weekly can reveal.

The manager of the Oak Tree Inn — where the DJ died by suicide on Tuesday, December 13 — shared with Us that the Encino, California hotel will not be renting out rooms for the next week.’’ The hotel employee, who was there on Tuesday, noted that “everything was normal, nothing was weird” the day Boss’ body was found. The manager also confirmed that the professional dancer was alone.

A source exclusively told Us on Wednesday, December 14, that the Ellen DeGeneres Show alum checked into the hotel on Monday, December 12. Boss left home without his car, his wife, Allison Holker, told law enforcement officials on Tuesday, December 13, per TMZ — abnormal behavior for the former So You Think You Can Dance star.

Per the insider, after hotel staff tried to contact Boss on Tuesday morning after he failed to check out of his room, management entered and discovered his body. Paramedics were then called to the scene.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker, 34, said in a statement to E! News on Wednesday, confirming her husband’s death at age 40. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father and an inspiration to his fans.”

The dancer — who shared daughters Weslie, 14, Zaia, 3, and son Maddox, 6, with her late husband — added: “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you and I will always save the last dance for you.”

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Boss’ official cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Us confirmed on Wednesday. There were “no signs of foul play” and the case is officially closed.

In addition to Holker’s remarks, Hollywood has been grieving Boss’ death in an outpouring of love, memories and stunned reactions.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote via Instagram on Wednesday alongside a photo of her hugging her TV sidekick. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.”

Jodie Sweetin, who knew Boss from college, mourned her late friend in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m still in a lot of shock,” the Full House alum, 40, shared, calling the TV star “such a talent and such an amazing, warm, wonderful heart. He will be greatly missed.” Sweetin also noted that her eldest daughter, 14-year-old Zoie, is friends with Boss’ eldest, Weslie. (Boss adopted the teen, whom Holker shares with an ex.)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also paid tribute to the late star.

“I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show,” she wrote via social media on Wednesday. “Stephen was an incredible force — someone who radiated kindness and positivity, and made sure that people around him could feel it, too. We felt his spirit in every dance, every DJ set, every piece of creativity that he brought to life. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and their three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Obama, 58, concluded her post with a hopeful message for anyone struggling with their mental health.

“And if any of you out there are struggling and need someone to talk to, please know that you are never alone,” she shared. “There is always someone ready to help. You can call or text the suicide and crisis hotline by dialing 988.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.