A tragic loss. Full House’s Jodie Sweetin got emotional while grieving the loss of friend Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss just hours after the announcement of his death at age 40.

“I’m still in a lot of shock,” Sweetin told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 14, adding that Boss — with whom she went to college — was “such a talent and such an amazing, warm, wonderful heart. He will be greatly missed.”

TMZ reported earlier on Wednesday that Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, contacted officials at the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday, December 13, after discovering that the DJ had left their home without his car. After receiving a later call for a shooting at an L.A. hotel, police found Boss dead by reported suicide.

Holker later confirmed the So You Think You Can Dance alum’s death in a heartbreaking statement.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” the dancer, 34, said in a statement to NBC News. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Holker concluded her statement with a message to her late husband: “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss and Holker tied the knot in 2013 and shared three kids: Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship, Weslie, 14 — whom the choreographer adopted — son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3.

On Wednesday, Sweetin told ET that her daughter Zoie, 14, is close with Boss and Holker’s eldest daughter and that she had reached out to Holker to offer her condolences. (The Fuller House alum shares Zoie with ex Cody Herpin and a second daughter, Beatrix, 12, with ex Morty Coyle.)

“Our kids went to school together and he and I went to college together,” she shared. “I just texted her, I don’t expect anything in return, but I just want her to know she’s loved.”

Boss first rose to stardom after appearing on SYTYCD in 2008 before joining The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the in-house DJ from 2014 to its final episode in May 2022. The Alabama native later collaborated with the 64-year-old former talk show host again for the NBC game show Ellen’s Game of Games.

Shortly after news of his death broke, DeGeneres took to social media to pay her respects to the freestyle dancer and beloved colleague.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” the Finding Dory star wrote via Instagram. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.”