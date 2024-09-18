America’s Got Talent cheerleader Emily Gold will be honored by her Southern California high school’s football team after her death at age 17.

Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California, is planning a “gold game” on Thursday, September 19, to honor the teenager, who died last week. The Chaffey Joint Union High School District confirmed to TMZ on Wednesday, September 18, that there will also be “several tributes” dedicated to Gold.

Those attending the game on Thursday are “strongly encouraged” to wear the color gold in the late student’s honor. There will also be a moment of silence.

“The Los Osos High School community is deeply heartbroken by the loss of Emily Gold,” the school said in a statement when announcing plans for the game, per TMZ. “We are supporting each other as we honor her memory.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this week that Gold died by suicide shortly after appearing on America’s Got Talent with her high school’s dance team.

“With sadness beyond measure we must tell you all that we lost our beautiful Emily on September 13th,” Emily’s parents, Steven and Brandy Gold, shared via Instagram on Sunday, September 15. “Our hearts have a hole the size of the universe right now.”

They continued: “The outpouring of love and support we are receiving shows us how many lives that angel touched and lifted up, and it is what will help us through the most difficult time of our lives. Thank you all so much for your love and support.”

A GoFundMe was created in Emily’s honor and has raised nearly $44,000 as of Wednesday.

The Los Osos High School Varsity Dance Team also shared a social media tribute for the teen.

“It is with such a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beautiful, kind and loving Emily Gold, Senior and Varsity Dance Captain,” the team wrote. “Emily has always embodied every aspect of our core team values through her strength, commitment, kindness, compassion, and the most humble heart.”

Emily danced with the team on season 19 of America’s Got Talent, reaching the quarterfinals. The students were eliminated from the competition show late last month.

The dance team remembered Emily as “a leader, role model, friend and sister to her teammates” in its tribute.

“Our sweet sweet Emily — We love you endlessly and miss you more than words can ever express,” the post concluded. “Everything we do is for you, our beautiful angel.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.