America’s Got Talent fans have mourned the death of some of the show’s most talented stars over the years.

The NBC series, which debuted in 2006, has gotten Us invested in a variety of participants whose talents range from singing to dancing to stunts.

Just weeks after she received a standing ovation on the competition series in September 2024 for dancing, Emily Gold died at age 17.

“It is with such heavy heart that we share the passing of our beautiful, kind and loving Emily Gold, Senior and Varsity Dance Captain,” the Los Osos High School Varsity Dance Team wrote via an Instagram statement. “Emily has always embodied every aspect of our core team values through her strength, commitment, kindness, compassion, and the most humble heart.”

Keep scrolling for the most heartbreaking America’s Got Talent tragedies over the years:

Emily Gold

The San Bernardino Coroner’s Office confirmed in September 2024 that Gold died by suicide one month after she and her dance team appeared on America’s Got Talent. The performers landed a spot in the quarterfinals but were eliminated in August 2024.

Michael Paul Cathers a.k.a Geechy Guy

The comedian took part in season 6 of America’s Got Talent, getting cut before the quarterfinals. Cathers, who held a Guinness World Record for most jokes told in an hour, died in September 2023 at age 59. His cause of death was not revealed.

Scott Alexander

Alexander showed off his skills as a magician during the sixth season of America’s Got Talent. After the show, Alexander died at age 52 after having a stroke while performing magic on a cruise ship in February 2023.

Jane Kristen Marczewski a.k.a Nightbirde

America’s Got Talent viewers were introduced to Nightbirde when she appeared on the NBC series in 2021. The performer opened up about being diagnosed with cancer in her lungs, spine and liver before subsequently withdrawing from the series to focus on her health.

Nightbirde died in February 2022 at age 31.

Skilyr Hicks

Hicks performed an original song during her 2013 audition but was eliminated before the live shows began. She died in December 2021 at age 23 but a cause of death was not made public. Hicks’ mother, Jodi, told TMZ at the time that her child struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues.

Hannibal Means

Means made it to the quarterfinals during season 5 before his elimination. He died in February 2021 just days before his 70th birthday.

Frances Lee Strong

The comedian died in 2020 at age 85 at an assisted living facility six months after falling in a hotel room and breaking her hip. Strong participated on America’s Got Talent in 2009 and made it all the way to the season finale.

Neal E. Boyd

Boyd won the third season of America’s Got Talent in 2008. He died in 2018 at age 42 due to heart failure, kidney failure and liver disease.

Brandon Rogers

Rogers died at age 29 in a car crash before his audition was shown on America’s Got Talent in 2017.

Tim Fort

After suffering a series of strokes, Fort died at age 51 in 2016. He previously appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2011 but was eliminated during the quarterfinals.

Bernie Barker

Barker died in 2007 after a battle with prostate cancer. He originally appeared on the show’s first season before being eliminated in the second round.