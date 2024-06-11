How Bijou Phillips Reconnected With New Boyfriend Jamie Mazur

Bijou Phillips and boyfriend Jamie Mazur‘s new relationship is rooted in friendship – which made it easy to reconnect with one another after Phillips’ split from estranged husband Danny Masterson.

“Jamie and Bijou have run in the same social circles for many years,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the pair’s blossoming romance. “Bijou was friends with [Jamie’s ex-fiancée] Alessandra [Ambrosio] many years ago and that’s how they knew each other.”

The RE/DONE founder, 43, was engaged to Ambrosio, 43, for 10 years before splitting in 2018, Us exclusively reported at the time. Together they share daughter Anja, 15, and son Noah, 12.

Of how the couple’s budding relationship began, the insider told Us that “Jamie reached out to Bijou once he heard the news of Danny and wanted to make sure she was doing OK.”

Related: ‘That ’70s Show’ Cast: Where Are They Now? That ’70s Show managed to cultivate some of the most iconic moments in pop culture history. It’s also responsible for catapulting its younger stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama and Danny Masterson into the spotlight. Created by Mark Brazill, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, That ’70s Show centered on a […]

The source added that Mazur has been a “light during this dark and hard time” for Phillips, noting that the relationship is “very new but he’s really been there for her, even as a friend.”

They added, “It’s casual but they are seeing each other. Jamie’s been making the effort to see her in Santa Ynez. He lives in Malibu so they have been spending time in both places.” (The two Southern California cities are about 100 miles apart.)

A source previously told Us that the couple have been dating for the “last two months” and are “very affectionate all the time.”

Phillips’ romance with Mazur comes less than a year after she filed for divorce from Masterson, 48. She and the former That ’70s Show actor were married for 12 years before he was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape in September 2023 at his sexual assault retrial. She filed shortly after he began serving his 30-year sentence. Masterson has denied all the allegations against him since he was arrested in 2020.

The former spouses share one child together, daughter Fianna. Us confirmed in October 2023 that Masterson agreed to give Phillips full custody of their daughter, 10, but requested visitation rights.

Phillips isn’t just getting a fresh start in the romance department, though. A source told Us in January that the actress “quietly left” the Church of Scientology, which she and Masterson were a part of for decades.

“Bijou is trying to put the whole sordid mess behind her and concentrate on building a new chapter,” a separate insider told Us at the time.