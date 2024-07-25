Jennie Garth and ex-husband Peter Facinelli’s recent podcast reunion changed the trajectory of their dynamic.

“We just both came together and really wanted it to be a positive, helpful conversation. I had no idea where it was gonna go,” Garth, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 24, while discussing her collaboration with QVC. “I opened it up and Peter just started talking and I’ve never heard him talk that much. I think it was the first time he’s actually ever talked about it, like, verbalized it to anybody.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Facinelli, 50, were married from 2001 to 2012, during which they welcomed daughters Luca, now 26, Lola, now 21, and Fiona, now 17. Last month, Garth invited the Twilight actor onto her “I Choose Me” podcast to chat about their divorce and coparenting evolution. The conversation aired in two parts.

“It happened so easily. I was nervous to ask him [to come on the podcast] because it hasn’t been the easiest for us,” Garth told Us. “We have been really putting up a good face for the world to make it seem like it’s all [seamless, but] it’s been very difficult. We wanted to finally tell the truth and let people know that this evolution could happen for us and it [is a] situation many people … [are dealing with].”

Related: Jennie Garth and Ex Peter Facinelli’s Ups and Downs Through the Years The way it was. Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli were married for nearly 11 years before they eventually went their separate ways. The twosome — who met on the set of 1996’s An Unfinished Affair — tied the knot in January 2001 and announced their split in March 2012. “We both share the same deep love and […]

During the June podcast episodes, Facinelli opened up about the moment he realized he wanted a divorce, how their daughters handled living in two houses and watching the kids bond with their stepparents. Garth is married to Dave Abrams, while Facinelli is engaged to Lily Anne Harrison. Facinelli and Harrison, 35, also share son Jack, 21 months.

Facinelli and Garth’s once-contentious coparenting relationship has also improved since the podcast sit-down.

“I got invited to his son’s baptism, [but] I couldn’t make it,” Garth said on Wednesday. “It was a couple days ago. I had work, but it was so great that all three of [my daughters] were there … for their brother, personally.”

According to Garth, recording the podcast “really changed the dynamic” in her family “in such a great way.” Garth even realized that her ex-husband finally “unblocked” her on Instagram.

Related: Exes Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli's Family Album With 3 Daughters Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli have always tried to put their three daughters first after their 2012 split. “I feel like they needed both of us. You know, they really did benefit from having both of us,” Facinelli said while making an appearance on Garth’s “I Choose Me” podcast in June 2024. “And I always […]

“I never saw that coming,” she admitted to Us. “Life’s gifts … you don’t ever really see them. Think about what you want [in] your life … and then it’ll magically fall in [place], too.”

Along with spending time with her family — she and Facinelli recently spent a day with their daughters on a boat — Garth’s busy schedule includes the launch of her newest Me by Jennie Garth collection on QVC. New items will drop monthly, all inspired by Garth’s favorite locations.

“I see myself in every piece … because it’s all from [my head and my heart]. It’s been such a labor of love and learning a whole new industry,” Garth told Us of the brand. “You know, I never was a part of the fashion industry [and] never really thought I would be. And then I got this opportunity and I thought, ‘Why not?’ I’ve been dressed and fitted for my whole entire life. I just drew kind of my experiences from that and my love for Big Bear [in California], which the collection is inspired by.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin