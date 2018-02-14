Quite the milestone! Jennifer Garner celebrated earning more than one million followers on Instagram with a hilarious video of herself wearing a mouthguard.

“I don’t like this. I’m uncomfortable and I’m also unhappy,” the Miracles from Heaven actress, 45, said as she winced while fidgeting with the dental shield. Although she tried to laugh through the pain, her endeavors were unsuccessful. “I’m unhappy. I’m unhappy in my heart.”

Garner took to the caption to explain the reasoning behind the mouthguard, which athletes typically use to protect their gums and teeth from injury. “When one shoots a cage fight, one must have a mouthguard,” the actress wrote alongside silly hashtags thanking fans for their support. “#momproblems #2minutestomold #PEPPERMINTmovie #onemillionfollowers #thankyousomuchforfollowing #thisiswhatyouregettinginto.”

The13 Going on 30 star joined the social networking platform in September 2017. Garner acquired more than 120,000 nearly two hours after creating her account. She has since been very active on the app, using it as a forum to raise awareness for social advocacy organizations and share funny throwbacks from her career.

Most recently, the Love, Simon actress used Instagram to sell Girl Scout cookies outside of an L.A. grocery story on Sunday, February 11. Garner, mom to Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, waved around a colorful, homemade poster that read, “GS Cookies for Sale!”

Garner announced in a series of Instagram Stories later that day that her followers could too order the delectable treats. “Good afternoon, I am so distressed to find out that some people don’t have access to a Girl Scout or Girl Scout cookies,” she said. “And while my Girl Scout and Brownie have to sell their own cookies, I did buy a limited number of boxes from them to share with you guys.”

“So if you truly have no Girl Scout in your life, please send me your order and your address and I will hook you up,” she promised. “Because what would this time of year be like without Thin Mints, Samoas and now there are gluten-free Savannah Smiles and the newest ones are Girl Scout S’mores.”

