Kate knows best! Princess Kate had a sweet reaction to a woman who admitted she missed a hair appointment so she could catch a glimpse of the royal.

During a public outing in Scarborough, U.K. on Thursday, November 3, a woman in line to meet the Princess of Wales, 40, shared with the England native that she skipped her appointment so she could have the chance to see her while she was in town. The woman earned a couple of laughs from others in the crowd after revealing her confession.

“Oh, sorry, it looks wonderful anyway,” Kate reassured the woman in a video shared by the Daily Mail.

Throughout the appearance, Kate chatted, laughed and posed for photos with the many well-wishers who were outside The Rainbow Centre — an organization both Kate and Prince William visited — hoping to say hello to the princess.

She and William, 40, made their return to the coastal town this week to meet with local organizations to collaborate on raising funds to support young people’s mental health.

“So so pleased to announce £345,000 of funding from The Royal Foundation and @tworidingscf, leaving a lasting legacy of support for young people’s mental health here in Scarborough,” the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall shared on their official Instagram account on Thursday, November 3. “The young people we’ve had the pleasure of meeting today will play a key role ensuring this funding gets exactly where it needs to go and makes a difference to communities across Scarborough now and way into the future.”

The CEO of The Royal Foundation, Amanda Berry, also revealed how much William and Kate care about the cause. “Ensuring that young people have access to a wide range of mental health support is something that The Prince and Princess of Wales feel extremely passionate about,” Berry said. “Tackling the stigma around mental health and ensuring that help is there for those who need it continues to be one of society’s biggest issues.”

Before the couple ventured to Scarborough, William and Kate took some time off to spend time with their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. The twosome have previously limited their royal engagements during their children’s school vacations.

While giving an emotional address about addiction late last month, Kate displayed several sweet photos of her family that could be seen on a table in the background of the video. The princess was named a patron of The Forward Trust last year and participated in the “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign to spread awareness and discuss the difficulties of the disease.