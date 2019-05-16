There’s a first time for everything! When Katherine Schwarzenegger’s dog, Maverick, met her fiancé, Chris Pratt, and his son, Jack, their introduction was “awesome.”

“My dog, Maverick, really just loves everyone that I love,” the “Dog That Changed Me” sponsored by PEDIGREE podcast host, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, May 14. “I think there’s definitely, like, an introduction process with everybody but he kind of looks to me, which is also a really great thing. We’ve done a lot of really incredible dog training … so he definitely take cues from me.”

The Rock What You’ve Got author added: “If I bring people into his life or around him that I really love and that I have a really great connection with and relationship with, [Maverick] kind of looks for cues from his mom. ‘How am I handling this? How am I going to respond to this person?’ So he’s been really great and awesome with everyone that I’ve introduced him to, and I really love it.”

Schwarzenegger started dating the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 39, in summer 2018 and the pair got engaged in January.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!,” the actor wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Pratt and his ex-wife, Anna Faris, who share 6-year-old son, Jack, split in 2017. Schwarzenegger told Us exclusively on Tuesday that she looks up to the actress, 42.

“She has an incredibly successful podcast,” the Los Angeles native told Us. “I really admire all the work that she’s done, and she’s definitely an expert at it. Learning from her is another huge gift.”

The first five episodes of “The Dog That Changed Me” are available to stream now on Spotify, iTunes and Stitcher, and the remaining four will be released on Monday, May 20.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!