Katy Perry loves her job as an American Idol judge so much that she spends part of her weekends rewatching the competition with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and the rest of her loved ones.

“Sunday is usually family night for us. … Orlando, myself, my sister, my parents, my brother,” the Grammy nominee, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively at American Idol: The Listening Session in Los Angeles on Monday, April 22. “So, it’s like cuddling up with the kids, and we usually watch Idol on Sunday night and have dinner, and we’ll have takeout or what have you. So we went to Crossroads [Kitchen in L.A.] last night and had Impossible Burgers. … There were 20 of us!”

Perry confirmed that Bloom, 42, “watches it with us,” in addition to stopping by the set “a couple of times.”

“He definitely makes his favorites known,” she told Us before pointing out that they are actually big fans of the same contestant. “We all really love Alejandro [Aranda]. I mean, we have a certain type of love for all contestants, but we see kind of that magic thing that you don’t see very often in Alejandro.”

As for whether the couple, who got engaged in February, would ever book Idol contestants to sing at their wedding? “They [will] have too big of careers, I hope, after this,” she said with a laugh.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star proposed to the “Dark Horse” singer on Valentine’s Day with a pink flower-shaped ring worth upwards of $6 million. (He gave first wife Miranda Kerr a similar ring in 2010.)

“Katy gave up on love in early years. But within the past couple of years, her relationship with Orlando has been stronger than ever,” a source told Us exclusively at the time of the pop star, who was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

The bride- and groom-to-be met at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016, split in February 2017 and got back together in early 2018.

The actor shares son Flynn, 8, with Kerr, to whom he was married from 2010 to 2013.

American Idol airs on ABC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

