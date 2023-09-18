Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Kristen Bell Warned Russell Brand Not To ‘Try Anything’ With Her on ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ Set

By
Kristen Bell Warned Russell Brand Not To ‘Try Anything’ With Her In ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’
Kristen Bell, Russell Brand Getty Images(2)

A 2010 interview with Kristen Bell has resurfaced amid rape, sexual assault and abuse allegations against Russell Brand.

While starring together in the 2008 movie Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Bell, 43, was sure to let Brand, 48, know where their relationship – or lack thereof – stood behind the scenes.

“I made it really clear from the beginning that I would sock him in the balls if he tried ­anything,” she said to the Daily Mail at the time. “So he was intimidated, truth be told.”

In the romantic comedy, Bell played the character Sarah Marshall, and Brand was her on-screen love interest. The movie, penned by Jason Segel, also starred Mila Kunis and Paul Rudd.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall Cast Where Are They Now

Related: ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Bell went on to reveal that she “loved” working alongside Brand. “I may be the only woman in the world who would shout that from the rooftops, but I did,” she said at the time.

Kristen Bell Warned Russell Brand Not To ‘Try Anything’ With Her In ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’2
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She spoke about their dynamic several times while promoting the flick. In a separate interview with the Scottish Daily Record in 2010, Bell also talked about warning her co-star to keep his hands to himself.

“He didn’t try to mess with me or get in my pants,” she said. “He knew I would lop his nuts off.”

Brand has recently made headlines for denying criminal allegations about his past after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

Jeremy Piven, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Sexual Misconduct, Hollywood, Sexual Harassment

Related: Hollywood's Sexual Misconduct Scandals

“I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company [and] one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks,” Brand said in a September 15, video posted via X (formerly Twitter). “As well as some pretty stupid stuff, like my community festival should be stopped, that I shouldn’t be able to attack mainstream media narratives on this channel, but amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.”

Amid the allegations against Brand, other past comments have resurfaced. In a 2013 interview with Vogue, Brand’s ex-wife, Katy Perry, hinted she knew the “real truth.”

Katy Perry and Russell Brand's Relationship Timeline

Related: Katy Perry and Russell Brand: The Way They Were

“At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness,” she said at the time. “He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So, that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting.”

She continued: “I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that.”

In this article

1352216392kristen bell 206

Kristen Bell
1251216423russell_brand_290x206

Russell Brand

More Stories