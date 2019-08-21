How Scientology Is Being Challenged Amid Recent Allegations





Sparking controversy. Four women — including Chrissie Carnell Bixler and Marie Bobette Riales — are accusing the Church of Scientology of harassing them.

They also all claim to have been sexually assaulted by actor Danny Masterson, a member of the controversial church. Bixler, Riales and Jane Doe Nos. 1 and 2 want their day in court. “They have a story to tell,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, “and will no longer be silenced.”

“Make no mistake, the Church of Scientology is under attack,” the source adds, claiming that the media is no longer intimidated by the organization, and victims can now use their voices. “It’s a new era,” the source tells Us. “Victims are realizing they do have recourse, and they don’t have to be afraid anymore.”

The four women filed a stunning lawsuit on August 14 accusing Masterson, 43, the Church of Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige, of trying to silence them through intimidation ever since they filed sexual assault charges against Masterson with the Los Angeles Police Department in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The civil suit alleges that the women — three of whom are former Scientologists — have been subjected to stalking, slander, libel and a conspiracy of harassment. Masterson and the church have strenuously denied the allegations. The That ’70s Show alum, who’s been married to actress Bijou Phillips (a fellow Scientologist) for eight years — the two have a daughter, Fianna, 5 — says he plans to sue the women “for the damage they’ve caused me and my family,” and a Scientology spokesperson calls the suit “baseless,” adding, “It’s a dishonest and hallucinatory publicity stunt.”

