Howard University revoked Sean “Diddy” Combs’ honorary degree following sexual assault allegations.

“The Howard University Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to accept the return by Mr. Sean Combs of the honorary degree conferred upon him in 2014,” the university’s statement read on Friday, June 7. “This acceptance revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree. Accordingly, the Board has directed that his name be removed from all documents listing honorary degree recipients of Howard University.”

The statement continued: “Mr. Combs’ behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor. The University is unwavering in its opposition to all acts of interpersonal violence.”

The Board has directed the University administration to terminate a 2016 gift agreement with Diddy, 54, as well as disbanding the scholarship program in his name. The decision ends their 2023 pledge agreement with his foundation and will “return his $1 million contribution.”

However, the statement noted that “no payments toward the $1 million pledge have been due or made by the Sean Combs Foundation as of this date, therefore no funds are due to be returned under the 2023 pledge agreement.”

The update comes amid several companies distancing themselves from the rapper as he faces sexual assault allegations. In November 2023, Diddy’s ex Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of abuse and rape throughout their relationship. (The exes dated on and off from 2007 to 2018).

Nearly six months later, CNN released 2016 security footage from the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, where Diddy was seen assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie, now 37. In the video, Cassie waited by the elevator bay and Diddy was seen knocking her to the ground, kicking her and dragging her down the hallway.

Following Cassie’s initial filing, several reported victims have come forward with their own claims against Diddy. In a bombshell Rolling Stone report published in May, three more women shared their alleged experiences.

“Mr. Combs cannot comment on settled litigation, will not comment on pending litigation, and cannot address every allegation picked up by the press from any source, no matter how unreliable,” attorney Jonathan Davis said to the outlet. “We are aware that the proper authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and therefore have confidence any important issues will be addressed in the proper forum, where the rules distinguish facts from fiction.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).