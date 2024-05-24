A woman named April Lampros is accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of drugging her and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions after they met in New York City in 1995.

Lampros said she was a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology when she first crossed paths with Diddy, 54, who at the time allegedly said he would mentor her in the fashion industry, per documents obtained by multiple outlets, including In Touch, on Thursday, May 23. Lampros claims she had “four terrifying sexual encounters” with Diddy.

Lampros alleged that Diddy plied her with alcohol before taking her back to his room at the Millenium Hotel, where she claims she started to feel sick and as though the “walls were closing in on her.” She alleged that Diddy then forced himself on her and raped her, and she woke up “nude, sore and confused” the next morning, according to the outlet.

Lampros alleged that Diddy began pursuing her months later and promised access to exclusive events. Her attorney Tyrone Blackburn stated in the docs that his client was a “hopeful yet naive college student and took Mr. Combs at his word and believed that the first rape was a possible mulligan and decided to give him a second chance.”

She alleged that on the way to a dinner, Diddy forced her to perform oral sex on him in a parking garage, and after that incident, she began ignoring him. However, Lampros claimed that Diddy developed a “mobster persona” and began harassing her via the phone and threatened to blacklist her from the industry.

In 1996, Lampros alleged that Diddy “ordered” her to his apartment, where he forced her to take ecstasy and have sex with his late ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter, while he masturbated before allegedly raping her again. (Diddy and Kim share three kids: son Christian and twins D’Lila and Jesse. She died in 2018 after a bout with lobar pneumonia, Us confirmed at the time.)

After breaking things off in 1998, Lampros alleged that she ran into Porter at a restaurant she was working at, and Porter claimed to the owner that she tried to poison her and threatened that Diddy would shut down his business if he didn’t fire Lampros. Lampros claimed she was fired after that incident.

She also alleged that Diddy came back to her apartment in 2000 or 2001 after they ran into each other and that he “violently grabbed her and forced himself onto her” but she was able to fight him off. (Diddy was linked to Jennifer Lopez from 1999 to 2001.)

In 2023, Lampros further claimed that Diddy recorded one of their previous sexual encounters without her knowledge after her former boyfriend alleged that he had seen a video of her having sex with Diddy.

Us Weekly has reached out to Diddy’s team for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Lampros, meanwhile, told NBC News in a statement: “I’m confident that justice will prevail and the veil will be removed so no other woman will have to endure what I did.”

Lampros’ lawsuit comes on the heels of model Crystal McKinney‘s claims that Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2003.

McKinney shared that she was inspired to come forward after she learned of the lawsuits filed by Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and others. (Diddy has vehemently denied the previous allegations made against him.)

In addition to the several lawsuits against him, Diddy recently made headlines after 2016 security footage showed him abusing Cassie, now 37, was released via CNN. After the video dropped on Friday, May 17, Diddy took to social media to apologize for his actions.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” he said in part via Instagram. “I was f—ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

Cassie broke her silence on the resurfaced clip on Thursday.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue,” she wrote in part. “It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).