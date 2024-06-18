Howie Mandel is setting the record straight on how his wife, Terry Mandel, ended up bleeding in Las Vegas during a recent couple’s trip.

“First of all, she wasn’t drunk. She doesn’t have an alcohol problem,” Howie, 68, told TMZ on Tuesday, June 18, after revealing on Live With Kelly and Mark that Terry was “tipsy” during their Sin City visit.

Howie explained on Tuesday that his spouse was under the influence — but not of alcohol. “I’m going to tell you the truth. She took gummies. She was on pot,” he confessed.

The America’s Got Talent judge recalled having a “great night” with Terry, again, saying, “We got a little tipsy.” At some point during the middle of the evening, Terry got out of bed and “fell.”

Howie detailed the “really scary” moment, telling the outlet that he “tried to give her ice” but soon realized all he had was cold cans of soda. When Howie attempted to put the cans on Terry’s head, she grabbed them and threw them across the room due to the pain.

“Finally, I saw the bone,” he said, noting that the gash in his wife’s forehead was so deep there was “blood everywhere.”

When he called down to the front desk to ask for an ambulance, the hotel sent up security to investigate what really happened.

“My wife is lying in the bed. There’s blood everywhere. There’s coke cans that have been [thrown] across the room,” Howie said, revealing that the scene didn’t sit right with the security guards. “They’ve got me against the TV. They’re taking pictures.”

In time, Terry realized that everyone thought Howie had hurt her and she confirmed that she fell completely on her own. When they returned from the hospital, however, Terry had a little fun at Howie’s expense.

Howie remembered Terry seeing a couple leaving their room to go to breakfast when they were coming back from the emergency room. “She goes, ‘Howie, I promise I’ll be a good girl and never say that again,’” he shared. “I was like, ‘That’s not funny!’”

He joked that the biggest “takeaway” from the weekend was that “marriage isn’t easy.”

Howie previously opened up about his wife’s scare during the Monday, June 17, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. At the time, he said Terry “headed into the wall” and she “fell and hit the wainscoting.”

Terry hit her eye and broke her cheek during the accident, leaving her black and blue. Howie teased on Monday that “if someone was ever beat up in that room, I promise it would be me.” He insisted that his wife is “a saint,” but called himself “the most annoying person in the world.”

Following her ER visit, Terry has had a full recovery, with Howie adding, “She is absolutely perfect.”