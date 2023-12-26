Hugh Jackman had an eventful Christmas morning.

“I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree,” Jackman, 55, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 25.

Jackson shared a carousel of videos and photos, including a clip of him walking towards the iconic tree and turning around to flash a big smile with his arms open. He also posted close-up shots of the tree, as well as a selfie beneath it.

“It’s so beautiful and not crowded at all,” he added.

But the trip was not without a mishap — Jackman got reprimanded for getting a little too close to the festive display.

“I did get in trouble for going beyond the barrier but the security guard was nice and let me go with just a warning,” Jackman joked.

The day before, Jackman posed next to a smaller tree, writing via Instagram: “Merry Christmas Eve!”

The holiday posts comes just three months after Jackman made headlines for calling it quits with Deborra-Lee Furness after 27 years of marriage. (The two share children Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.)

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” Jackman and Furness, 68, said in a joint statement to People at the time.

The statement continued: “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

A month after announcing their split, Jackman celebrated his birthday with Furness by his side.

“Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!! I’m reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels 🥹,” Jackman captioned his Instagram post of a dinner at The Polo Bar in New York City in October. A rep for the actor confirmed to multiple outlets that Furness was one of the guests in attendance at the restaurant.

Earlier that same month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Jackman “is currently working on a memoir” and “is in the early stages of writing it.”

“Hugh’s choosing to [write this book] now because he’s finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce,” the insider said, adding that “this book is the first step.”