Grateful for his family’s safety. Alan Ritchson opened up about the terrifying car accident that his wife, Catherine Ritchson, and three sons were involved in.

“Big shoutout to @gmc for building a truck that could take it on the chin like a champ,” the Reacher star, 39, captioned a Friday, January 21, Instagram snap of the totaled vehicle. “You kept my wife and 3 young boys safe and I’m grateful. They were rear ended at a stop last night by someone doing 45mph.”

He continued in his post: “No serious injuries in either vehicle, thank God. These unexpected moments can disrupt the lives of everyone involved but health is something many of us take for granted. Glad everyone walked away and my thoughts are with the other passengers. But Good lord the truck didn’t budge. 🙏🙇”

After the North Dakota native recounted the story to his social media followers, several of his celebrity friends offered their support.

“Glad no one was hurt bro! ❤️🤘🏻🙏🏻,” Chris Daughtry, whose stepdaughter Hannah died late last year, commented on the social media upload. His former Titans costar Minka Kelly, for her part, shared a handful of thoughtful emojis.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire actor wed Catherine in 2006 before welcoming their three sons: Calem, 9, Edan, 7, and Amory, 6.

“15 years ago today two kids got married. They had no idea what splendid and terrible things lie ahead of them when they made that vow to remain each other’s partner in life, come what may. Despite the precarious highs and the suffocating lows, they’re still holding hands,” Alan paid tribute to his wife in May 2021 via Instagram. “They’ve had peanut butter & jelly years and they’ve danced away nights by the band while their steak grew cold. They’ve had to wonder how they’d survive till the end of the month and they’ve had months where they wondered how things got so good. … She’d meet this reality head on with the grace of the ballerina she was when they met and the strength of a lioness they hadn’t yet.”

He continued in his post: “The glow of three vibrant young boys teaches them the fruit of that vow was always much bigger than these two. This life is a miracle and it all started with a quiet prayer. …. As the inevitable orbits swing and sway, often towards but often away and despite their momentum they’ve been held together by someone bigger than themselves. The result of that is good. So good. Happy 15 years @catritchson – I don’t deserve you and the memories we make.”